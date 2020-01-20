Donald Trump: ‘We’re Achieving What No Administration Has Ever Achieved Before, And What Do I Get Out Of It?’

'I get impeached,' the president complained.

On Sunday night, during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual conference, President Donald Trump went off script, changing the subject of his address from agriculture to impeachment.

Per CNN, after touting his trade policies — which he claims have helped farmers across the country — Trump complained about not receiving much in return.

“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before, and what do I get out of it?” he asked the audience.

“Tell me,” the president continued, before claiming that impeachment is all he has gotten in return.

“I get impeached. That’s what I get out of it. By these radical left lunatics. I get impeached.”

“But that’s OK. The farmers are sticking with Trump. They’re sticking with Trump,” Trump continued, prompting the crowd to cheer before giving him a standing ovation.

The president was apparently in a jovial mood, and apart from touting what he seems to believe are his administration’s main accomplishments in terms of trade he thanked farmers for supporting him amid the ever-escalating trade war he has been waging on China.

Trade was the central theme of Trump’s speech, and he made sure to let the audience know about what he claims are his most recent victories; The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and the Phase One Trade agreement with China. The former has received support from Congress, and is expected to be signed by the president soon, and the latter was signed last week.

Referring to a poll which shows that 83 percent of farmers support him, Trump entertained the crowd by wondering who are the 17 percent that remain opposed to him.

“Who the hell are the 17 percent? Anybody in here from the 17 percent? Don’t raise your hand, it may be dangerous,” he said.

Trump also interrupted his speech to joked with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, complimenting his “beautiful” cowboy hat.

“I wish we could wear them in Washington or New York,” the president said.

President Trump: "Farmers have a lot of guts. Come on, there's not one person that dislikes their children because they're brats? Because they're spoiled, rotten brats? Ok, well that's a pretty good group of people. That's the farmers for you." pic.twitter.com/glWMrowKQX — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2020

As CNN notes, although Trump touched upon a variety of subject, he did not talk extensively about the 2020 presidential race, but he briefly mentioned “socialists” Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Trump spent months attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, the perceived front-runner in the Democratic primary race, but he now appears to be turning his attention other candidates. In recent weeks, the president has taken aim at Sanders, with his campaign sending out emails blasting the senator as “dangerous.”

“Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party,” he noted in a tweet last Sunday. According to Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a top adviser to the Sanders campaign, Trump is concerned about the possibility of Sanders winning the nomination because the senator appeals to working class voters.