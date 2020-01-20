NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokoumpo Should Team Up With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas, Says Analyst

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo consider leaving the Bucks to form 'Big Three' with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas?

Though they currently hold the best record in the NBA, rumors still continue to swirl around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is currently focused on helping the Bucks win an NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season but if they fall short of accomplishing their main goal, some people think that the “Greek Freak” may consider starting a new journey somewhere else. If Antetokoumpo does the unexpected and finds his way out of Milwaukee, NBA player-turned-analyst Brian Scalabrine believes that Antetokounmpo should consider teaming up with fellow international players Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on the Dallas Mavericks.

Scalabrine recently joined K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan where they talked about Doncic and the Mavericks. Like most prominent personalities in the NBA, Scalabrine has nothing but praise with Doncic, who is currently averaging 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite his incredible performance on both ends of the floor, the Mavericks are still not one of the top favorite teams to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title.

In order to change that narrative, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding a legitimate NBA superstar that could complement Doncic and Porzingis. When asked if Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis should be a target for the Mavericks, Scalabrine gave a negative response and suggested that they should go after Antetokoumpo.

“I don’t think Giannis is going to leave Milwaukee, but if Giannis did leave Milwaukee I would 100% go to Dallas over going to Miami even though they have Pat Riley and are playing well in the Eastern Conference,” Scalabrine said, as quoted by The Dallas Morning News. “Playing in Dallas with Luka if you’re him and you have Giannis, KP, and Luka, you’re not talking about maybe winning a championship, you’re talking about winning not one, not two, not three, not four and that kind of stuff.”

The idea of seeing Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and Porzingis playing together in one team would undeniably shake up the entire league. Having two MVP candidates and an All-Star caliber big man who can efficiently hit three-pointers would immediately turn the Mavericks from an average playoff team to a legitimate title contender in the deep Western Conference. However, though it’s not entirely impossible, the Antetokounmpo-to-Mavericks rumors only have a minimal chance of happening.

Playing with talented players like Doncic and Porzingis would definitely be intriguing for the reigning MVP, but Antetokounmpo has already said on numerous occasions that he has no desire of teaming up with other NBA superstars just to win an NBA championship title. Also, no matter what the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season will be, the Bucks are planning to offer Antetokounmpo a massive contract extension that will prevent him from entering the free agency market in the summer of 2021.