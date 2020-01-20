Farrah Abraham Blows Kisses In Frilly Red Lingerie On Instagram

Farrah Abraham posted a new Instagram video that showed her getting flirty in red lingerie. She was seen blowing kisses while dancing to a song being played by a live violinist.

The former Teen Mom OG star wore a frilly and matching ensemble. The bra had ruffled accents along the top, and a large matching ribbon in the center. Her thong had similar ribbon accents throughout, including one on the back middle. Her hips were also decorated with the bows.

Farrah wore her hair down and brushed behind her back. She accessorized with a white captain’s hat.

The video clip began with the violinist saying something to the camera, before he picked up his instrument and started playing. Farrah was then seen standing up and looking back at the camera with a big smile on her face. She blew a kiss and moved around flirtatiously. The stunner then raised her right hand into the air and moved her hips to and fro.

Farrah was then seen grabbing hold of a red piece of fabric as she continued to dance around with her back facing the camera.

From there, the reality TV star turned around again to face the camera. She continued to blow more kisses while holding onto a pair of sunglasses with one hand.

The video was taken aboard a small boat. The geotag further revealed that she was at the Marina del Rey Yacht Club.

Farrah’s fans headed to the comments section to leave their thoughts on the sultry new clip.

“Yassssss live love your best life!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Iconic,” declared a supporter.

On the other hand, there were many haters that stopped by with their negative messages.

“Your poor daughter. You should be ashamed for doing this in front of her. Seriously, wtf is wrong with you!!!!!” complained a follower.

“You leave your daughter alone in a hotel room in the Middle East at 10 years old while you are escorting but you take her out on a boat so she can watch you do this? You are sick,” declared a social media user.

Previously on December 31, Farrah posted another flirty video to her Instagram page. This time, she was seen rocking a lace bra under a white, long-sleeved shirt. the clip began with her stretching her arms and leg in a hotel bed before she grabbed a couple of pillows. She started dancing around while jumping up and down. This was geotagged at the Dubai Mall.