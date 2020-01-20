‘RHONJ’ Star Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Where Her Family Money Came From

This Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will see the group of women find out that Jackie Goldschneider comes from a substantial amount of family money. Just how much money Jackie has was teased in last week’s episode where it was revealed that the mother-of-four rents her Hamptons home for an astounding $50,000 a month. Fans of RHONJ have been researching Jackie’s financial status for a few weeks now, and it’s suspected that she is one of the richest housewives to ever appear on a franchise, ever.

When catching up with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Jackie revealed where this plethora of cash came from, and it turned out to be just good ole’ fashioned hard-working parents.

“My father grew up in the projects in Brooklyn and my mother grew up in Israel and came over here at 13 years old,” Jackie noted. “She went to Brooklyn College and she started a computer software consulting firm when she was in her late 20s, early 30s, and she ended up writing a lot of the software that huge companies were using.”

But her parent’s success didn’t stop there.

“My father also did very well for himself and everything that they made together, they started investing. They invested in stocks, they invested in real estate, and they really did amazingly well for themselves,” she remembered.

Once news of Jackie’s family money became known among viewers, many of them wondered if her husband, Evan Goldschneider, signed a prenup before they got married. Evan did sign on the dotted line, but Jackie made sure to note to The Daily Dish that he also comes from “some money” and is very successful in his own career.

Jackie also revealed that she doesn’t touch any of the family money and that she and Evan live off of what they earn on their own. The 43-year-old admitted she did use her trust fund money to make smart investments, most of which lie in real estate. In addition to her New Jersey and Hamptons home, Jackie also owns some properties in Manhattan. The RHONJ sophomore also owns a “small real estate management company.”

While there might not be a specific figure tied to Jackie’s family wealth at this time, the reality star did note on Watch What Happens Live that she is the wealthiest out of all her RHONJ co-stars, even if Jennifer Aydin really does have 16 bathrooms in her home!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.