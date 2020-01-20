Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Flashes The Flesh In Skimpy Lingerie On Instagram

Colombian model Viviana Castrillon, who is best known for winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, took to her Instagram page on Sunday and mesmerized her fans with a sexy, lingerie snapshot.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy black lingerie set, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her breasts as well as her pert booty. To strike a pose for the hot picture, the model could be seen lying on her bed over her belly, while looking straight at the camera and flashing a soft smile. She also placed her chin lightly on the back of her hand to strike a pose.

The 33-year-old model opted for a full face of makeup, not only to pull off a very glamourous look but also to stay true to her signature style. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Vivi’s face a flawless finish. She accentuated her lips with purple lipstick and teamed it with a slick of gloss for a plumper look.

The model painted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a nude eyeshadow, used lots of mascara to highlight her eyelashes and used a thin application of eyeliner. The model finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and lots of strobing on her forehead, nose, and chin — a move that illuminated her face. She side-swept her highlighted tresses and wore them down to pull off a very sexy look.

The model did not use a geotag with her picture, therefore, the location where the snap was captured could not be known. In the caption, Viviana wished her fans a happy Sunday and informed them that she would be heading back to Miami with her “batteries fully charged.” She then suggested her followers not to miss any of her videos and pics on Instagram and also offered them to connect with her privately through her Only Fans account, which is a paid subscription.

The model also tagged her photographer, Gabriel Marquez Archangel, for acknowledgment, while she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from her own collection, VC Dreams Lingerie.

Within three hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 8,600 likes and close to 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Hello, beautiful. What are your plans for today?” one of her fans enthusiastically inquired.

“You have lovely eyes! [Kiss emoji]” another fan wrote.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by several other Instagram models, including Jessica Weaver and Pandora Blue.