Anllela Sagra Flaunts Underboob In Crop Top On Instagram

Anllela Sagra took to Instagram today to flaunt her figure in a new photo. She was seen showing off her underboob in a crop top.

The shirt was white and arguably much too small — it only covered the top of her chest. Meanwhile, she paired it with black brief-style bottoms. The waistband was decorated with the Nike logo and their catchphrase: “Just Do It.” The high-rise cut in the back meant that the sides of her derriere appeared to be bare in the shot.

Moreover, the model’s toned body was hard to miss, with her rock-hard abs and lean legs on full display. Anllela stood with her body angled towards the camera. She raised her hands towards her hair with her elbows angled down towards the ground.

The beauty glanced over with a huge smile on her face. At the same time, she tilted her head to the right. The stunner wore her hair down in soft curls and a heavy right part. Her locks fell down the front of one shoulder. Her makeup included pink lipstick and heavy mascara. She kept things simple with no visible accessories; she only wore a dark hair tie on one wrist.

The stunner was photographed inside a room with greenish-blue walls. Beside her was a modern bathtub with a small, folded white towel draped on one side. A floor-length mirror could be seen peeking through in the backdrop.

The photo was taken from a lower vantage point, which made her body the focal point.

Anllela’s fans headed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Yes… you know… you are so pretty.. great job..!!!” raved an admirer.

“I love you! Golden girl!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Such a beautiful smile,” expressed a follower.

One person was lucky enough to get a response from the model.

“If you could do just one exercise for the month what would it be and why?” asked a curious fan.

“Squats!!” said Anllela.

The smokeshow also posted another update a couple of days ago where she flaunted her toned bod. This time, it was a selfie that she snapped at the gym alongside her sister. Anllela wore a white sports bra and black leggings. She also tied a dark shirt around her waist. The model posed with white headphones wrapped around her neck and held the phone with her left hand. She glanced at the camera’s screen while giving a flirty pout.