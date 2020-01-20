Jennifer Lopez Looks Regal On The SAG Red Carpet In A Georges Hobeika Dress

Jennifer Lopez was one of the stunning celebrity looks of the night for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Hustlers star sizzled as she walked down the annual award show’s red carpet. Lopez is seen wearing a black, velvet gown from Georges Hobeika. The gown fits tightly around J.Lo’s body, allowing her renowned curves to peak through. The dress is also tailored to stop at Lopez’s top half of her arms, as she is seen posing with her hands to her side in one photo. Lopez is staring directly at the camera as the small train of her dress pokes through.

In the second photo, the Selena star is walking away as the camera captures the back of her gown. The top of her back is exposed, allowing fans of the star to see her toned frame. The back of the dress is also on full display, as her fans can see the long bowtie that is attached to the bottom half of the dress. The tie is connected to the train of the dress, which flows more as J.Lo shows the dress in its entirety.

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress didn’t allow the gorgeous award show gown to distract from her hair and accessories for the night. She decided to go full glam and add several diamond jewelry pieces to her look. She is seen wearing a silver Harry Winston choker necklace that drips down to her chest. She is also wearing two silver bracelets on both of her wrists in her snapshots. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez’s jewelry is worth an estimated $9 million altogether. The actress is also rocking her extravagant engagement ring, which her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, gifted her. J.Lo is also wearing a black, sequined clutch purse by Tyler Ellis.

As for her hair, J.Lo decided to keep the look simple. She is wearing her hair in an updo, as she has two thick strands of hair on both sides of her face. She is also rocking a simple makeup look, with foundation, light blush, faux eyelashes and lip gloss.

Lopez attended the awards show as a nominee for the night. The actress is nominated for her role in Hustlers as Ramona. This is her first nomination for a SAG award, and J.Lo sent a touching message to aspiring actors upon learning of her nomination.

“You know, acting was my first love, along with dancing and I just, I just can’t believe all this is happening,” she said.

“To all the struggling actors out there, don’t give up. It could happen. It’s happening. Thank you so much. I feel like I already won. Thank you,”