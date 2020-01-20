Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Stuns In A Crop Top And Leather Boots

Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, has stunned her Instagram followers once again after posing in a trendy crop top ensemble. Though the stunner has been on the social media platform for only half a year, she already has shown her talent for taking fan-loved pictures like this latest shot.

In the picture, Destiny posed against a floor to ceiling window. Though the 22-year-old did not tag the location, the background displayed atmospheric city lights.

But beyond the background, Destiny showed off her incredible figure in a model-esque pose where she bent one leg while keeping one hand in her jean back pocket and the other stretched out towards the wall. She wore a white crop top that flaunted her taut tummy, and kept warm in the winter chill with a cerulean North Face puffer jacket layered on top. The jacket’s right shoulder had slipped off past her collarbone, giving the picture a relaxed and casual vibe.

To complete the outfit, Destiny wore a pair of mid-rise medium rinse jeans that she tucked into a pair of black leather high-heeled boots.

The 22-year-old kept her accessories simple, with just a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings. She also kept her makeup fresh-faced — applying just a hint of eye product — to let her natural beauty shine through. Her brunette locks were styled straight and cascaded around her shoulders.

The picture earned around 275 likes and enthusiastic comments from her friends.

“Always fitted,” one user wrote.

“Love you,” added a second, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hottie,” complimented a third.

“Those shoes are,” gushed a fourth, adding two heart-eye emoji to express her thoughts on the footwear.

However, one person that has not yet commented on the beauty’s picture is her father, Lamar. Though her father had been supportive in the past, both liking and commenting on her posts, he has been less present in recent shots.

However, the former basketball star might simply be busy with his wedding planning. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently engaged to Sabrina Parr.

Though Destiny might not be as involved with Instagram as her former step-mother, Khloé Kardashian, she is nonetheless impressing her 14,000 followers with her casual and artistic shots.

One picture that won particular praise was when she rocked a black leather ensemble. Channeling her inner Catwoman, Destiny donned a black bralette along with a pair of black patent leather pants while joking about being “psycho” in her caption. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the upload earned over 660 likes and just shy of 50 comments.