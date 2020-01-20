Instagram Model Dajana Gudic Shows Off Flawless Figure In Lace Lingerie

Bosnian Instagram model and TV host Dajana Gudić went online on Sunday, January 19, and posted a very hot lingerie snap on her page to tease her fans and followers.

In the picture, the stunning model could be seen rocking a set of lacy lingerie, one that allowed her to show off her amazing figure. The balconette bra not only enabled Dajana to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts but her high-cut panties perfectly showcased her enviable thighs and slender legs.

Staying true to her signature style of simplicity, the model wore minimal makeup. However, her face could not be fully seen in the snap because she struck a side pose.

Dajana ramped up the glamour by opting for a ring in her finger. She, however, kept it natural and ditched other accessories.

In terms of her hairdo, the model wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders. To strike a pose, Dajana stood in a room against the backdrop of some wall paintings and a decoration piece. She looked away from the camera and ran a hand through her hair to pull off a very sexy look.

The model neither used a geotag with her post nor wrote anything about the location in the photo description, therefore, the place where the photoshoot took place remained undisclosed.

In the caption, Dajana explained what happens to her when she has to get ready to go somewhere in a hurry. She wrote that she tells people that she will be reaching her destination in five minutes but, at that very moment, she forgets where she has kept the keys, what she should wear and whether she should even leave the house anymore or not.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 11,000 likes and just above 330 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot figure and beautiful looks but they also wrote that they can relate to her caption.

“This [lingerie] set is so pretty on you babe,” one of her followers commented on the picture.

“Same happens with me, lol. And how are you so hot?” another user wrote.

“Hi to one of the best, sweetest, exceptionally sexy, beautiful and hot-looking woman ever,” a third admirer praised the stunner.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap. These included Casey Martin, Aylen Alvarez, Carrie Minter, and Ivana Korab, among others.