Juul Will No Longer Sell It’s Popular Flavored Pods In Canada Due To Increasing Backlash

Canadians will no longer be able to purchase flavored Juul pods.

It’s only been weeks since President Donald Trump announced his plan to ban flavored vaping products in the United States. Now Canadians won’t be able to purchase flavored vaping products either, at least the ones produced by the controversial vaping giant Juul. Juul has decided to cease their sales of pod flavors like fruit medley, vanilla and mango in Canada altogether, according to Reuters.

The intention behind this recent move by Juul is clear. The company is trying to get themselves out of hot water after they’ve been pounded by backlash and lawsuits over the past year. A big part of the scrutiny surrounding this company is that they’ve been accused of trying to target youth specifically by their marketing and their fruit and dessert flavors that appeal to young people. Those of legal age that wish to do so may still purchase a couple of Juul’s products, including tobacco and mint. In addition, it was confirmed that other flavors won’t be pulled off shelves and can still be purchased until they run out. However, they won’t be replenished when they’re gone.

Canada, like the United States, has become increasingly concerned about the dangers that vaping products pose upon the health of the young people who have become addicted to them. These products, while supposedly invented to assist adult smokers break the habit, has led to teenagers getting addicted to nicotine unnecessarily. As a result, there have been numerous reports of teenagers sustaining lung damage, cardiac issues and other health problems as a result of excessive vaping.

The FDA says teen vaping is an epidemic. JUUL CEO acknowledges his product is a big part of the problem. Roughly 1 in 5 high school students, & nearly 1 in 20 middle school students said they vaped last year. JUUL's CEO tells CBS News what's being done to stop underage vaping. pic.twitter.com/i2PbftQmPi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 29, 2019

The United States has been taking extra measures to help fight the vaping epidemic, including raising the age in which a person must be to purchase vaping products, cigars, and cigarettes from 18-years-old to 21-years-old. In addition, some schools are investing in vaping sensors to make it even harder to sneakily vape at school.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many Indiana schools have already made the decision to purchase these sensors.

“The sensor is going to pick it up and it is going to alert someone that it is a vape and also, a vape with THC levels. Someone could right away see whatever happened,” said Chris Lagoona from Next Tier Products, one of the technology company who produces the sensors.

“We know the problem is there and it is getting worse. We don’t have enough administrators to be in the bathrooms at all times during the day. These detectors will be able to pick up everything,” said James Gander, an educator for the Hamilton County Health Department in Indiana.