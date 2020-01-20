NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Would Be A ‘Worthy Rental’ For The Heat, Per ‘ESPN’s Zach Lowe

Since the 2019 NBA offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around Danilo Gallinari and his future with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though the Thunder are currently in the playoff race in the 2019-20 NBA season, most people are still expecting them to unload Gallinari and other veterans before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. One of the NBA teams who may consider trading for Gallinari is the Miami Heat.

The Heat put themselves in a win-now mode when they successfully acquired Jimmy Butler in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, despite currently owning the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, there are still some who believe that the Heat need to make major roster upgrades in order to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the 2020 NBA championship title. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the Heat are still “one player away” from being a really dangerous team in the Eastern Conference and as of now, they are active on the trade market, finding ways to address the issues on their team.

Lowe thinks that one of the areas that the Heat need improvement is the power forward position and suggested Gallinari as a “worthy rental” for Miami.

“But I wonder if Miami has a more pressing need for a stretch power forward with some defensive chops to fill that Winslow/Jones/Johnson slot. (Winslow returning to form could render this moot.) Danilo Gallinari would be a worthy rental, but the Thunder might be too good to trade him. It’s also unclear whether Miami has any appetite for surrendering any players who are or could be (i.e., Winslow) key parts of their current rotation. Regardless, keep an eye on Miami.”

Gallinari would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Heat, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being a reliable floor-spacer, Gallinari would also help the Heat in terms of scoring, rebounding, and facilitating the ball. This season, the 31-year-old power forward is averaging 19.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the three-point range.

With the things he can contribute on both ends of the floor, Gallinari would undeniably be a worth rental for the Heat. However, as of now, it remains a big question mark what type of trade assets the Heat are willing to give up for a player who could leave as an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 NBA season. In any deal involving Gallinari, the Thunder are expected to demand a trade package that at least includes a future first-round pick.