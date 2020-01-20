Dolly Castro Sizzles In Nude Corset Top On Instagram

Dolly Castro posted a sizzling new picture on Instagram yesterday. She was seen rocking a nude corset top.

The Nicaraguan beauty was photographed in an entryway. The top that she wore left her cleavage showing. It was also short enough that some of her midriff was showing. Plus, the top hugged the bottom of her chest and featured light straps. She paired it with light denim pants that were high-waisted. The jeans had two rips on the knees. Finally, Dolly completed her look with a pair of tan sandals. Her tag revealed that some of her pieces came from a brand called Hot Miami Styles.

The model rocked a variety of accessories. Her necklace had five charms dangling from it. She wore a couple of bracelets on her left wrist, plus a watch.

Moreover, Dolly wore her hair down in a middle part. Her soft curls fell down the front of her left shoulder and framed her face. Her makeup included dark lipstick and eyeshadow.

The stunner was seen standing with her right hip popped. She placed her hand on her hips and placed her left hand on her upper thighs. She stood on a stone step with a large bag on the floor beside her.

The bag was a brightly patterned one with the Christian Dior brand written prominently in front. And although it was hard to see at first, there was a tiny white puppy that sat up and looked curiously at the camera.

Behind Dolly was a wooden door and white walls. The geotag revealed that she was in Laguna Beach, California.

Her admirers took to the comments section to send their positive messages.

“Now that’s what a beautiful woman looks like,” declared a supporter.

Many focused on the dog.

“Freaking gorgeous and your puppy,” gushed a fan.

“Oh myyyy too much cuteness in one pic,” joked a follower.

“Gorgeous and your puppy is so precious and cute!!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another update on December 23 where she flaunted her cleavage. This time, she rocked a snakeskin-print bodysuit. It had long sleeves and pants with a tight fit. The neckline was low, which left her chest on display. She posed indoors in front of a modern railing. Dolly placed her hand on her hips and crossed one leg in front. The bombshell wore her hair down in luxurious curls, which fell in front of both shoulders.