Princess Beatrice Reportedly Delays Her Wedding Plans Again After Sussexit Drama

Princess Beatrice has delayed any announcements on her wedding once again in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from royal life. Called both “Megxit” and “Sussexit,” the move had not only necessitated a Sandringham Summit between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, but also has grabbed headlines for the past 11 days. As a result, Princess Beatrice was reportedly asked to hold off from sharing any wedding plans, reports The Daily Mail.

The wedding planning for the 31-year-old has not been smooth sailing. The princess originally had to wait for a date that was approved by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, by the time a date was settled, her father, Prince Andrew, was embroiled in a major scandal. The Prince of York was in the midst of a barrage of criticism for his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and he was even been accused by one of Epstein’s victims of engaging in intercourse with her while she was Epstein’s sex slave.

Though Prince Andrew attempted to save his reputation with a television interview, it was seen by the press and public as an unmitigated disaster, and he was since stepped down from royal duties.

This had further consequences for the princess, as it meant that Prince Andrew would be suspending his ties with a number of military associations. As a result, Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi could no longer get married in their original chosen venue, the Guards’ Chapel at St. James’s Park.

Now, Princess Beatrice has been asked to wait until furor around her cousin and his former Suits actress wife to die down before making any announcements. However, it might not be anytime soon, as Prince Harry grabbed headlines once more by breaking his silence on Sussexit, as was reported by The Inquisitr.

The delay comes as a number of publications, including The Daily Mail, have suggested that there are tensions in the Beatrice’s relationship. The princess has reportedly become uncomfortable over her fiancé’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a son.

“Having initially been very cool about their friendship, Bea would rather there was a little more distance between Dara and Edo after all,” a source said.

“Edo may disagree, but Dara personally believes they would still be together were it not for Bea… the ceremony will go ahead but it is looking like it will be far from a fairy tale wedding at the moment,” the insider added.

This is not the first time that the Sussexes had taken some of the spotlight from the Yorks. Some royal family members raised eyebrows after Prince Harry and Meghan allegedly announced her pregnancy to family members at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (via Glamour).