Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Ample Assets In Tiny Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot post in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini top. In the post, Hannah shared three sizzling snaps that showcased her curvaceous physique.

In the first snap, the shot was cropped just underneath Hannah’s ribs, so only her upper body was on display. She rocked a simple triangle bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck and that connected the two cups. She appeared to be standing in a kitchen, and a neon sign was visible on the wall behind her. Hannah referenced the sign in the caption of the post, telling her fans how much she loved the custom-created piece.

Hannah’s blond hair was piled up on top of her head, with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. Her makeup was minimal, and she appeared to be rocking little more than a natural reddish hue on her lips, and long lashes to accentuate her blue eyes.

In the second snap, Hannah placed both hands behind her head and arched her back slightly for an even more seductive shot. The triangles of fabric that made up the bikini top seemed almost unable to contain Hannah’s ample assets as she stretched, and parted her lips in a seductive expression.

Hannah finished off the steamy post with the most sensual snap of them all, as she perched on the counter and showed her followers the full bikini. The camera was positioned so that Hannah was photographed from the side, and her curves were on full display. The sides of Hannah’s bikini bottoms were little more than strings tied at her hips, and she parted her legs as she sat on the counter. Hannah’s blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she stared right at the camera in the sexy shot.

Hannah’s fans couldn’t get enough of the triple Instagram update, and the post racked up over 17,400 likes within just 27 minutes. Many of her fans shared their thoughts on the shots in the comment section.

“Most perfect human i know,” one fan said.

“It’s hard to notice the neon sign when I’m blinded by your beauty!!” another follower added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“Pure perfection so lovely,” another added.

One fan simply said “you are looking so beautiful.”

Hannah frequently showcased her hourglass physique in skimpy bikinis that leave little to the imagination. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a snap in which she rocked a royal blue thong bikini that showcased her incredible body.