Blond Bombshell Shantal Monique Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Unbuttoned Shirt And Lace Thong

American model Shantal Monique is no stranger to flaunting her incredible assets on Instagram. This is exactly what she did on Sunday, January 19, and posted a very hot snap to tease her fans.

In the picture, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a mustard-colored crop top, one which she left unbuttoned and tied at the front to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it. As a result, the model provided her legions of admirers with a generous view of her perky breasts.

That’s not all but the hottie teamed her crop top with a black lace thong that allowed her to show off her enviable thighs and slender legs. The risque ensemble also enabled Shantal to put her taut stomach on full display.

In keeping with her signature style and to ramp up the glam, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation, a slick of pink blusher, a brown shade of lipstick, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished her makeup with defined eyebrows. Finally, Shantal decided to let her tresses down.

To pose for the snap, the model stood in a garden, against the backdrop of some leafless trees. She held the knot of her crop top, slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

Shantal neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything in the photo description, therefore, the location where the snap was captured could not be known.

In the caption, the hottie first wished her fans a happy Sunday and then asked if anyone has any NFC/AFC predictions. She then added that she wished her favorite team was also playing.

Within five hours of posting, the sultry snap garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 600 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral. As usual, fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered Shantal with numerous compliments.

“You are so perfect. I can’t even deal,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Another beautiful photo, Shantal. I hope your weekend is going well,” another user wrote.

“Perfect blond angel. My day just got better after seeing this pic,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans, many of Shantal’s fellow models also liked the picture. These included Deh Alves, Jaylene Cook, and Casey Martin, among others.