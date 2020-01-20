Miley Cyrus Is Reportedly Not Concerned With Liam Hemsworth’s New Romance With Gabriella Brookks

Miley Cyrus is reportedly staying as far away as possible from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s new love life.

The former married couple has been separated for several months, but they still have mutual ties with each other. During the course of their decade-long romance, HollywoodLife reports that the two developed friendships with mutual people within their inner circle. While the two both have similar friends, a source shares that Cyrus hasn’t reached out to them regarding Hemsworth or his new dating life. The Hunger Games actor is currently dating 21-year-old model Gabriella Brooks.

“Miley is not asking their mutual friends about Liam’s new relationship,” the source confirmed. “She doesn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable. She is not checking in on Liam as they do have a very few mutual friends they still both speak to, however, a lot of their friends chose sides and don’t communicate with the others post the split. They will communicate here and there between friends but not over that. The split was hard on their few mutual friends, too.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth shocked their fans last year after they decided to part ways after one year of marriage. Following their breakup, the pair both expressed that they loved each other, but were ready to move on. Soon after he filed for divorce from Cyrus, Hemsworth was seen with Brooks in Byron Bay, Australia. Brooks has also reportedly met several people in Hemsworth’s family, including his parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

Cyrus has also moved on from the marriage in her own way. The “Slide Away” singer has hinted that some of her new music will be inspired by her breakup with Hemsworth. In addition to her impending divorce boosting professional life, the songstress was able to explore her dating life as well. Cyrus was involved in a brief relationship with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. Shortly after their breakup, she was seen with Cody Simpson, and the two have been seemingly inseparable ever since. The two were recently seen kissing outside of Cedar-Sinai hospital on Thursday, January 16.

As for Cyrus and Hemsworth, the two also aren’t speaking to each other in regards to their personal lives. Although the two are giving each other space, they reportedly still care for one another and are supportive from a distance.

“They’ll always love each other deep down and friends close to them feel they both still do love one another,” the source shared.