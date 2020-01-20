Dentist Facing Major Legal Trouble After Extracting A Patient’s Tooth While On A Hoverboard

A dentist named Seth Lookhart filmed himself extracting a patients tooth while riding on a hoverboard found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Seth Lookhart is a 34-year-old dentist from Anchorage, Alaska who is now in major legal trouble after he filmed himself extracting a patient’s tooth while he rode a hoverboard. He then distributed the video through text message to at least eight other people outside of his dentist practice. He has now been found guilty of 46 counts of “unlawful dental acts,” reckless endangerment and Medicaid fraud, according to Today.

In the video, Lookhart balances precariously on the hoverboard while he extracts the tooth. Once he is done, he hands the tooth to his assistant and rolls out of the room and through the halls of his office his arms raised in the air in triumph. The patient in the bizarre video is named Veronica Wilhelm and she was sedated at the time of the extraction. She was horrified and angry when she found out the dangerous way in which she was cared for during the procedure and let Lookhart know when she testified against him in court.

“What you did was outrageous, narcissistic and crazy,” she told him.

“Seth Lookhart performed a dental extraction procedure on a sedated patient while riding a hoverboard and filmed the procedure and distributed the film to persons outside his dental practice,” details the charging documents in this case.

The incident, which occurred in 2016, is just one of the reasons behind Lookhart’s current legal drama. He was also sedating patients who did not really need to be sedated and then billing taxpayers a whopping $10,000 for the procedure, another reason for which he was charged.

Even Lookhart’s attorney, Paul Stockler, did not deny how terrible his client’s actions were.

“I want you to know that as his lawyer, I apologize for what he did on that hoverboard,” he told Wilhelm in court.

Lookhart dental license has since been suspended.

This is unfortunately not the only shocking story of a dentist taking advantage of his patients. In 2016, a Dutch dentist named Jacobus van Nierop was found guilty of purposefully mutilating his patients to inflict further pain upon them. He not only enjoyed causing them pain, but then would charge extra for the procedures so he’d be able to get more money from insurance companies. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Sylviane Boulesteix was one of Nierop’s former patience. While she went into this practice simply to have her braces fitted, she left in far worse condition.

“I was gushing blood for three days,” she said.