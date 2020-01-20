‘Maxim’ Model Jessica Cribbon Sizzles In Nude Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Australian glamour and bikini model Jessica Cribbon, who became popular after appearing on the covers of Maxim and Zoo Weekly magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a hot lingerie snap.

In the up-close image, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model looked nothing short of gorgeous as she rocked a nude-colored, lace lingerie. The skimpy ensemble allowed Jessica to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, which was made more prominent because of the push-up feature of the bra.

Staying true to her signature style and to ramp up the glamour, the stunner wore a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive-beige color of foundation, one which not only matched her overall skin tone and hair color but also gave her skin a smooth, flawless finish. The hottie painted her lips with a nude-pink shade of lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss, a move that gave her lips plumper and sexier look.

Jessica painted her cheeks with a nude blusher that highlighted her well-defined cheekbones, while she filled her eyelids with bronze eyeshadow. She applied multiple coats of mascara to her false eyelashes and finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and lots of strobing.

As for her hairdo, the hottie decided to wear her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders.

The model decided to ditch jewelry and accessories not only to keep it simple but also to avoid taking away the attention from her risque ensemble.

To strike a pose, Jessica lifted her chin, held a strand of hair in her hands, looked straight into the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

The picture was captured against a white, nondescript background. The model neither used a geotag with the pic nor mentioned anything about the location in the photo description.

In the caption, the model wrote that some things should be better left unsaid. She, however, did not elaborate as to what she was trying to say.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 7,600 likes and close to 130 comments in which fans and followers, as usual, praised the hottie for her hot looks and stunning figure.

“So beautiful and perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I should have followed you sooner, this is incredible,” another user wrote.

“Please give us more such pics. Amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans, many of Jessica’s fellow models liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Joy Corrigan, Arianny Celeste, Izabella Miko, and Esther Anaya, among others.