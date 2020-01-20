San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo Keeps His Girlfriends, Dating Life Far From The Spotlight

Jimmy Garoppolo has been connected to a few famous women, but when it comes to romance, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback prefers to keep his girlfriends out of the spotlight.

There has been plenty of interest in the quarterback’s personal life dating back to his days as the backup to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, in part because of his secrecy in that area. As The Sporting News noted, there is very little known about the quarterback’s romantic history, and it isn’t known whether Garoppolo currently has a girlfriend.

That is likely be design. After a short-lived connection to adult film star Kiara Mia, Garoppolo said he wanted to keep his private life far from the spotlight. He called the media spotlight that came after his date a learning experience and said he would make sure to keep things closer to the vest in the future.

“Life is different now,” Jimmy said, per TMZ. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.”

It’s not that the handsome, 28-year-old doesn’t have help in the love department. As the report noted, Garoppolo once revealed that Brady offered some dating advice, but he said it was “top-secret stuff” and wouldn’t reveal what Brady said to him. Garoppolo actually went on a double date with Tom and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, but it was never revealed which of Gisele’s model friends was paired with Garoppolo.

Despite his best efforts, the tabloids have managed to reveal some bits of Garoppolo’s dating life. Last year, TMZ caught some pictures of Garoppolo and rumored girlfriend Alexandra King together during a trip to Disneyland.

Even Garoppolo’s online behavior attracts headlines. As 12UP noted, some sharp-eyed internet sleuths noted when Jimmy “liked” a couple of pictures posted by Instagram models, including one from Gleise Rabelo.

There will likely be even more scrutiny if Garoppolo can lead the 49ers past the Green Bay Packers and into the Super Bowl. Despite leading his team to the top overall seed in the NFC, Garoppolo has managed to avoid the intense media spotlight of other quarterbacks like Brady and Aaron Rodgers. That would likely change if Garoppolo were to start the big game.