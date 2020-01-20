Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Abs In A Revealing Bondage-Inspired Ensemble And Sheer Pants: ‘Boy Meets Doll’

Nicole posed with YouTube star David Dobrik.

Nicole Scherzinger looked smoking hot in the shiny black ensemble that she was pictured rocking in a set of photos with with popular internet personality David Dobrik.

On Sunday, the former Pussycat Dolls member and panelist on The Masked Singer took to Instagram to share the series of three snapshots with her 4.3 million followers. In all of the photos, Nicole was pictured rocking a shiny leather getup that appeared to be bondage-inspired. It included a black bra top with a plunging neckline and a thick band underneath the bust. Over her top, Nicole was wearing a skimpy bodysuit that consisted of little more than straps sewn together.

Bands in the center of the garment circled around Nicole’s ample cleavage, meeting in the middle of her bust before circling back around her waist. The bodysuit featured a diamond-shaped cutout right below the center of the bust. The garment’s shoulder straps were attached to a strip of material that stretched across Nicole’s chest right beneath her collarbone.

The bottom half of the bodysuit consisted of straps that dipped down in a V-shape. Their sides were stretched up high above Nicole’s visible hip bones.

The singer completed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of sheer black harem pants that she was wearing pulled down far below her waistline. She was also rocking finger-less gloves, which were attached to the shoulders of her bodysuit with straps.

Nicole’s daring ensemble perfectly showcased her fit physique, including her flat stomach and tiny waistline. Her hair and makeup also looked impeccable. She was wearing her dark locks styled in glamorous waves. Her beauty look included winged eyeliner, long lush eyelashes, shimmery pink eye shadow, and a coral lip. Her long pointed fingernails were painted a vibrant scarlet shade.

Nicole was pictured posing with YouTube star David Dobrik, who was casually dressed in a zip-up hooded Nike jacket and athletic shorts. Nicole didn’t explain what she and the vlogger were doing together, but David appeared to be enjoying himself. In Nicole’s first photo, he was pictured laughing as the smirking songstress posed with her arm resting on his shoulder. Nicole posed with her hand on his head in her second snap. She also made a playful snarling face. In her final snapshot, she was making a kissing face and placing her hand on David’s cheek as she got close to him.

Many of Nicole’s followers responded to her post by confessing that they were a bit jealous of David.

“Well I’d be on the floor if you stood next to me so he must be really tough,” wrote one fan.

“How did this guy get so lucky? More importantly, can other regular guys get this privilege too?” another commenter remarked.

“David was star struck for sure Nicole is so hot,” read a third response to her post.

David isn’t the only lucky guy who has appeared alongside Nicole in one of her sizzling social media photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her buff boyfriend, Thom Evans, was pictured posing shirtless with her in a photo that was snapped at the gym.