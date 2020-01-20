‘Playboy’ Playmate Kennedy Summers Looks Gorgeous, Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Up-Close Instagram Photo

Former Playboy Playmate Kennedy Summers is no stranger to showing off her hot body on Instagram. And despite seeing her hot pics all the time, her admirers never seem to get enough.

To brighten up her fans’ day, the model took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and wowed them with a hot selfie, one in which she flaunted ample skin.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a black lace push-up bra that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

To ramp up the glamour and in keeping with her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Kennedy’s skin a flawless finish. She wore a pink shade of lipstick and teamed it up with a slick of gloss to give her luscious lips a plumper look. The model painted her cheeks with pink blusher, filled her eyes with black eyeliner and used a thick coat of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes. She finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

As for her hairdo, she decided to leave her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders. Since the stunner wore heavy makeup, she decided to go with minimal jewelry and only opted for a dainty silver pendant, one that drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage.

To pose for the picture, the model stood in a nondescript room, slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

Kennedy neither used a geotag with the snap nor wrote anything about the location of the picture in the photo description, therefore, the place where the snap was captured remained undisclosed.

The model wrote a long caption to accompany her post in which she highlighted an important issue — mental health. The blond bombshell stated that one should wake up with gratitude every day for being alive and healthy, adding that the world is full of beautiful things that people often fail to appreciate because they stress over trivial matters. She then talked about how stress can take its toll on a person’s health and suggested her fans to make their mental health and happiness a priority.

Within a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 6,300 likes and over 200 comments in which fans not only praised the model for her beautiful looks and body but also thanked her for writing the meaningful caption.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Kennedy’s fellow models, including Jessa le Carre, Izzy Metz, and Jessica Cribbon, among others.