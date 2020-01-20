Rihanna’s Rumored Breakup With Hassan Jameel Is Reportedly A ‘Big Deal’ For Her Ex Chris Brown, Sources Say

Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown, is reportedly hoping for another chance following her reported split from longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The “No Guidance” singer is reportedly well aware that his ex is rumored to be newly single. According to HollywoodLife, Brown, like many of Rihanna’s other loyal fans, heard of the news that she and Jameel decided to end their relationship after three years together. A source close to the outlet shared that Brown frequently stays abreast regarding news of his ex-girlfriend. The source also confirmed that the news is a “big deal” for him, as he and Rihanna can now possibly reunite. While the two have been cordial with each other online, they haven’t been spotted together since ending for good in 2013.

The outlet reports that, while Brown is happy to see that Rihanna is back on the market, his personal life has taken a shift since he was last involved with the “Consideration” songstress. Since their breakup, Brown has become a parent of two children. The “Indigo” artist learned that he fathered his daughter, Royalty Brown, in 2015 with his ex Nia Guzman. More recently, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, gave birth to their son Aeko Catori in November 2019.

A source close to Brown continued to say that his new circumstances may affect his chances of reuniting with Rihanna.

“It’s bad timing, to say the least, because he’s in such a good place with Ammika,” the source said. “They’re trying to see where things could go with them, and throwing Rihanna into the mix is going to end any chance of that working out.”

Although Brown and Harris may be doing more than co-parenting together, his feelings for Rihanna are reportedly still there. The singer still reportedly refers to Rihanna as his “first love” and would still want to see where their new dynamic could lead them, but is aware that their ship has possibly sailed.

“The odds of it actually happening are very, very low,” the source confirmed.

If Brown is in fact single, he and Rihanna may be in a space to have a conversation with one another. The “Umbrella” singer was recently spotted out with A$AP Rocky shortly after her breakup with Jameel. While the two have never confirmed that they were ever romantically involved, their appearance together reignited some of the rumors. Rihanna has also spoken fondly of Brown in the past, and even reportedly gave her blessing to the singer collaborating with her other famous ex, Drake.