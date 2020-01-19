Claire Kittle Pictures: 49ers Star George Kittle’s Wife Rocks Skimpy Thong Bikini In Racy Instagram Snap

Claire Kittle is giving her Instagram followers quite an eyeful.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle took to Instagram this week to show a picture of herself wearing a pink thong bikini and lounging by the pool. In the caption, she mused about planning another trip with her man after their honeymoon, though it might need to wait a few weeks.

Kittle and the 49ers are at the doorstep of the Super Bowl, hosting the NFC Championship game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Mrs. Kittle — whose maiden name was Claire Till — has been in the spotlight for years as she and the NFL All-Pro tight end dated. The two took the plunge last year, getting hitched in a wedding that caught some viral attention.

The site Inside Weddings published a series of pictures from their ceremony, which came after a proposal that also caught viral attention. As the report noted, Kittle made sure to document as he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend.

“The NFL star proposed to his sweetheart on the beach in Santa Cruz, California last August,” the report noted. “Claire wore a wide-legged jumpsuit while he popped the question, which wound up tying in with her eventual wedding-day ensemble. According to the bride’s Instagram account, the couple had an engagement party in their home state of Iowa in January.”

The report noted that the couple had an engagement party in Claire’s native state of Iowa, which may have been a way to share the day with friends and family since the couple ended up eloping.

Claire gives her Instagram followers plenty of glimpses at the life of an NFL wife. She has posted a number of pictures rooting her husband on during games, and posing with him at the stadium.

She also shares some more intimate glimpses, including a few racy pictures from the couple’s tropical vacations. In one shot, Claire lounged on a yacht during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, rocking a tiny lime green bikini.

Claire Kittle has remained mostly out of the spotlight as her husband helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the edge of the Super Bowl, but could soon be getting a lot more attention. If San Francisco is able to make it to the big game, the Kittles will have two weeks of intense media focus and likely plenty more stories about their romance.