Vanessa Hudgens Shares Scandalous Throwback Snap From The ‘Spring Breakers’ Set

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens surprised her fans this weekend with a sizzling throwback snap from the set of her movie Spring Breakers. While she didn’t specifically label the post as a throwback, she asked her followers in the caption whether they remembered the movie.

Regardless of whether or not all of her 37.1 million Instagram followers had watched the risque film, they loved the shot that captured Vanessa’s edgy look in the project. The post racked up over 443,300 likes within just 50 minutes, including a like from Bella Thorne.

In the snap, Vanessa rocked a white lace bra with a black bow detail between the cups as well as black bows on the straps. The bra showcased her cleavage to perfection, and she paired the sizzling top with some tiny purple Daisy Dukes. The shorts were so minuscule that the pockets hung out the hem, trailing down Vanessa’s toned thighs.

She added several accessories to complete the ensemble, including some colorful bracleets, a choker necklace and a belly button piercing. Vanessa’s locks were dyed and pulled back in a messy bun, with darker hair at the roots and bleached strands hanging out to frame her face. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, pursing her lips and glancing down as she posed with her hands behind her head on a bed. Several bills were tucked into her bra, the waistband of her shorts, and scattered on the bed around her.

Vanessa was joined by two others on the bed, including blond bombshell Ashley Benson to her left. Vanessa tagged Ashley in the snap, although she didn’t tag the other individual whose arm was visible in the shot.

The brunette bombshell’s fans took to the comment section of the post to leave their thoughts about the snap, which reminded them of the scandalous role Vanessa took on years ago.

One fan actually didn’t have to reminisce too hard about seeing it, as she commented “literally watched this yesterday!”

“I could never forget that movie if i tried tbh. so iconic,” another fan added.

One follower referenced Vanessa’s character in the popular High School Musical series, and commented “when I first saw this movie, I was like, “Gabrielle Montez who???””

Another fan referenced Vanessa’s former long-term boyfriend, Austin Butler, and said “Austin who.”

Just a few days ago The Inquisitr reported that Vanessa and Austin were said to have split up after almost a decade of dating. Many of Vanessa’s fans left comments that mentioned the breakup on the sizzling Spring Breakers post.