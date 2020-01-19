American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In A Black Dress

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth has proved time and again that she can look effortlessly hot in all types of outfits. And that’s what she has exactly done in her latest Instagram share.

In the pic, which was posted on Sunday morning, the stunner could be seen wearing a black printed dress, one which featured a low-cut neckline. As a result, Tiffany exposed a glimpse of her enviable cleavage to tease her fans. The model not only showed off her amazing looks but also flaunted her amazing sense of style by opting for a chic, brown cardigan over her dress.

To stay in line with her glamorous persona, Tiffany opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave the model’s skin a flawless finish. She wore a terracotta shade of lipstick that perfectly accentuated her beautiful lips, a tinge of nude blusher, heavily lined eyes, a few strokes of mascara and defined eyebrows. Finally, the model finished her look by wearing her highlighted tresses down and allowing them to cascade over her shoulders. The hottie also painted her freshly-manicured nails with brown polish.

To keep it simple, the model decided to go with minimal accessories. Therefore, she chose nothing but a dainty pendant.

The picture was captured outdoors, while Tiffany slightly tilted her head, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile to strike a pose. She also held a glass of beverage in her hands.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Offshore 9, which is a rooftop bar and lounge in Huntington Beach, California.

Since a picture speaks louder than words, Tiffany decided not to include a caption.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed close to 13,000 likes and just above 230 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot looks and showered her with compliments. This also shows that Tiffany does not necessarily need to wear lingerie and bikinis to attract her fans’ attention because they love her in all sorts of outfits.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are simply amazing babe. Love you so much!” another one chimed in.

“Very lovely Tiffany, hope you and your husband had a great day together, enjoy the rest of your weekend,” a third follower wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “so charming,” and “irresistibly beautiful,” to praise the stunning model.

The snap was also liked by many of Tiffany’s fellow models and influencers, including Kennedy Summers and Jessica Vaugn, among others.