Iskra Lawrence Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Body Positive Pregnancy Photos

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence is known for sharing much about her life with her 4.5 million social media followers. Now, the blonde beauty has done it once again by posting a double picture update to Instagram that left little to the imagination. In the two pictures, Iskra jokingly claimed that she was showing off all her “lady bumps,” both those in the front and in the back.

In the first photo, Iskra stood with her back to a floor length mirror, turning her torso around to take a selfie of her reflection. The pose served to show off the curvy model’s posterior, which was put on full display thanks to the skimpy thong cut of her underwear. Iskra completed the look with a black racerback sports bra with a trendy open triangle detail in the back.

Iskra wore no accessories save for a pair of fuzzy black mule slippers, keeping focus almost entirely on her body. She styled her hair into a chic ponytail, and wore fresh-faced makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

In the second photo, she swiveled her position so that her baby bump was visible. She jokingly made a funny face while cupping her belly in one hand while taking the selfie with the other.

In her caption, Iskra explained that she was seven months along, adding the fire emoji to express her thoughts on her condition. She also added that all items were from Aerie, the American Eagle intimates line for which she is both a model and brand ambassador.

Fans loved the candid upload, and awarded the blonde beauty over 318,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments.

“Baby has you looking even more healthy,” one fan gushed, along with several red hearts.

“Those bumps are bomb!” teased a second.

“Thanks for being a role model for body acceptance! I especially appreciate that as an eating disorder and body image therapist whose also overcome my own eating disorder,” added a third, also with a red heart and kissing face emoji.

However, the sweetest comment might have come from Iskra’s partner — and the father of her unborn child — Philip Payne.

“Seeeeeeee this how we got here in the first place,” he jokingly wrote. “Lol you trying to go back to back I see,” he added, along with a laughing face emoji.

As a body positivity advocate, Iskra has been open about her belief that pictures should not be retouched or photoshopped, and has continued her philosophy throughout her pregnancy. She recently wowed fans after posting a close up and unedited photo of her bump, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.