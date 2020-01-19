Elsa Hosk Stuns In A Patterned Pink Bikini While Posing In ‘The Pool In The Clouds’

The Victoria's Secret model looked pretty in pink during her trip to Japan.

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk wowed her fans by showing off the stylish swimwear that she sported while taking a dip in “the pool in the clouds.”

On Sunday, the stunning model took to Instagram to share a set of five photos that were snapped during her trip to Tokyo, Japan. In all of the images, she was pictured rocking an eye-catching pink bikini that featured a white grid pattern. Elsa’s stylish two-piece had a knotted front that the blond bombshell had tied tightly. This accentuated her round, perky cleavage. The top also had thick shoulder straps.

Elsa’s matching bottoms featured a high-cut brief design with leg openings that curved up high over her shapely hips, making her legs look even longer than they already are. The garment had a high waist that hit the model right below the belly button. The bottoms accentuated her hourglass shape and clung to her flat stomach.

Elsa wore her light blond locks pushed back away from her face and styled in natural waves. Her hair appeared to be slightly damp.

The lingerie model was sporting an ethereal beauty look that included ivory eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, a natural pink lip, and rosy blusher on her sculpted cheeks.

According to the caption of her post, Elsa’s photos were taken at the pool high atop the skyscraper where the Aman Tokyo resort hotel is located. A few towering buildings could be seen in the large windows behind her.

In her first photo, Elsa was pictured sitting beside a pool with one leg dangling in it and the other curled in front of her. For her second snapshot, she posed from the side with both legs in the water. This provided a look a clear view of the gold YSL earrings dangling from her ears and the gold bracelets on her wrist. She was also rocking a gold necklace with a gem-encrusted medallion dangling from it.

In her subsequent snaps, Elsa was pictured giving the camera a flirty smile, wading in the thigh-deep water, and posing to the side with her eyes closed and her face turned upward.

Over the span of an hour, her photos received over 110,000 likes.

“Hoooooow are you so beautiful?? You always look like a doll,” read one response to her post.

“ALWAYS the most gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Sooo beautiful… Love the bikini,” remarked a third admirer.

“You are like sunshine,” read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa shared another stunning snapshot from her trip to Japan with her fans last week. In that photo, she was pictured rocking a fuzzy white bralette and matching bottoms.