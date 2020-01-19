UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Looks Effortlessly Hot In New Snap

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is one of the hottest Instagram babes out there. Knowing that fans can’t wait to see her new pictures, she took to her page and shared a very hot snap that was clicked right before the UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone mixed martial arts event, one that took place on January 18, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the up-close snap, the stunner could be seen rocking her official UFC bra top that through which she exposed an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to show off her taut stomach, sculpted abs, and slender waist.

The hottie wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included an ivory foundation, a nude-pink lipstick, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. Brittney accessorized with dazzling silver earrings and a gold pendant to keep it chic and feminine.

To strike a pose for the snap, Brittney raised her arms to display the ring card, looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, Brittney, who is one of the top Octagon girls for the UFC, wrote that she is not wearing much in terms of clothes, however, she made sure to wear her smile — which her fans loved.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture racked up more than 57,000 likes and above 760 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the hottie for her amazing looks and smile and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Amazing smile. And you sure do look gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The most beautiful UFC girl ever! I love you so much, Brittney,” another one chimed in.

“I think you are wearing a lot of clothes. I would love to see you in lesser clothes,” a third user flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that he would like to marry the model.

“Amazing body and gorgeous face. Be my wife, please!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “smoking hot,” “dream girl,” and “speechless” to praise the model.

Aside from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Celeste Bright, Michael Vail, and Mabelynn Capeluj, among others.

Brittney also shared a long-shot image of herself from the event where she could be seen flaunting her amazing body. This particular image garnered an additional 16,000 likes and 200 comments within four hours of going live.