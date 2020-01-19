Heidi Klum Models By The Sea As She Soaks Up The Sun

Heidi Klum may be an avid fashionista, but she often models while wearing little to no clothing. However, on Sunday, the 46-year-old German beauty returned to her roots as she romped next to the sea in a variety of different outfits she shared via a fun-filled Instagram video.

While Heidi showed off a vast sartorial selection, she lithely moved to the strains of Selena Gomez’s pop hit, “Look At Her Now.” As she created one pose after another, cameras clicked the action while the surf hit rocks near where the veteran model stood.

The first dress she wore included a criss-cross pattern down the front, allowing her enviable cleavage to be viewed. The pretty frock’s high-low skirt featured an array of ruffles. Meanwhile, the supermodel’s long legs were in evidence thanks to a very short hemline in the front.

Another outfit Heidi modeled as she pranced along a shoreline sported a lot of black lace and a giant pink bow. Her windblown hair was worn down while her makeup was on point, including black eyeliner on both lids, smoky eyeshadow, and a neutral-colored pout.

During the video, the star chose her outfits from a rack of clothes available on the location. She picked a bright pink number to wear as she posed atop a red convertible, looking like a confection in the frothy frock. After she did her main job, the versatile celebrity took time out to view the photos that had just been taken, probably calling out the poses she liked the best.

Heidi’s fashionable Instagram post was a hit after going live on Saturday. Among her 7 million social media followers, more than 31,000 people pressed “like” on the provocative post, while more than 360 folks offered comments.

Some used emoji — including fire, red hearts, double pink hearts, and sunglass faces — to show how they were feeling, while others explained their thoughts by using their words, many using German as well as English.

“Guten Tag My STUNNING QUEEN. You Heidi with Tom that making the MOST BEAUTIFUL COUPLE STARS in this WORLD with So many TALENT & COMPLICITÉ CLASSE THE TRUE LOVE Have a NICE day,” remarked one fan, who added a slew of emoji, including a four-leaf clover, a queen, a princess, a diamond ring, stars, a keyboard, a microphone, a painters palette, and five kissy faces.

“Jokes apart sis you are a true example of beauty with compassion, a [true]= beauty that shines from inside out,” remarked a second admirer.

“Heidi is so gorgeous 4 babies and still so tones and beautiful,” said a third follower, who added clapping hands, a pink heart and a red heart emoji.

“You are already the most beautiful supermodel of all time & angel of hearts,” stated a fourth Instagram user, who added three heart-face emoji.