Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Showcases Killer Curves In Tight Black Pants

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom treated her 8.5 million Instagram followers to a stunning snap that showcased her killer curves in a pair of tight black pants. The stunner from Sweden spent some time in the city of Stockholm, and she made sure to take a sultry snap for her Instagram followers while out and about.

In the snap, Anna posed on a stone step leading up to an ornate wooden double door. The door featured arched windows inset in the intricate woodwork, and large columns framed the area where Anna posed. Despite the stunning surroundings, though, Anna’s curves were the focal point of the shot.

The blond beauty opted for an all-black outfit for her city visit, and she selected pieces that showcased her toned physique. Anna rocked a pair of tight black pants that clung to every inch of her curves, from her toned calves to her gravity-defying derriere. She paired the skintight pants with an equally sexy top, which featured lace details on the back that exposed a tantalizing amount of skin.

Anna’s body was angled towards the doors, so the front of her ensemble wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate from the back. She added a few accessories to the outfit, including a black Saint Laurent bag and black sky-high stiletto heels. A gold bangle glittered on her forearm, adding a touch of bling to the look.

Though Anna often wears her long blond locks down in voluminous curls, she mixed it up with her latest update and pulled them up into a high ponytail. Her ponytail still had some major volume, and she left a few strands out to frame her face. Her makeup was neutral, accentuating her natural beauty flawlessly.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the sexy snap, and the post received over 2,500 likes within just 48 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Can you get any more perfect? No,” one fan said.

Another follower called Anna the “hottest chick on IG.”

One fan couldn’t quite seem to believe how Anna could rock pants so tight they appeared to be painted on, and questioned “how can you get in those tight leggings?”

“You are incredible,” another fan added.

Whether she’s wearing workout gear or she’s all dressed up, Anna always seems to find pieces that accentuate her curvaceous physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of lilac leggings and a matching lilac crop top. The ensemble emphasized her hourglass physique and the pale hue looked incredible with her platinum blond locks.