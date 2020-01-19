Jessica Simpson Rocks A Skintight Miniskirt And Flashes A Lot Of Leg In Photo With Her Mom And Sister Ashlee

Ashlee and Jessica helped their mother celebrate her 60th birthday.

Jessica Simpson flaunted her fabulous legs and stole the spotlight from the woman who was supposed to be the focus of an Instagram post shared by her younger sister, Ashlee.

On Saturday, Ashlee Simpson, 35, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Jessica, 39, posing with their mother, Tina. The girls’ mom had just turned 60-years-old, and the purpose of Ashlee’s post was to mark her milestone birthday. In the caption of the post, Ashlee praised her mother’s beauty and wrote that she considers herself “lucky” to be Tina’s daughter.

In the snapshot that Ashlee included with her sweet birthday message, the younger Simpson daughter was pictured wearing a pair of classic blue jeans that featured a high waist and tapered legs. She was also rocking a baggy black top, which she wore tucked into her denim pants. Ashlee slightly dressed up her otherwise casual look by sporting a pair of stylish black pointed-toe heels that featured two buckle straps over the foot.

Tina was more dressed up than Ashlee. The chic sexagenarian was rocking a pair of black and silver striped harem pants that tied at the waist. She paired her eye-catching bottoms with a tight black top that featured a wide scoop neck. She also appeared to be wearing a black coat or sweater over the top, but her daughters were blocking most of the garment from view. Tina completed her outfit with a pair of silver high-heeled sandals

Jessica’s look complemented her mother’s shiny ensemble. She was rocking a skintight silver and black miniskirt that featured a geometric print. The short garment showed off the singer’s shapely, athletic legs. Jessica was also rocking a black top that featured long mesh sleeves and a mesh panel on the neck. She completed her ensemble with a pair of tri-strap high heel sandals, and she accessorized her look with a black purse. Her bag’s shoulder strap was a thick silver chain.

Jessica’s toenails and fingernails were painted an eye-catching shade of fuchsia. The Dukes of Hazzard actress was wearing her thick blond hair in glamorous waves.

Ashlee didn’t reveal whether her photo was taken during her mother’s birthday celebrations. However, her Instagram followers seemed to agree that the women looked like they were ready to enjoy a fun night out on the town. Jessica and Ashlee’s mom got a lot of love from fans who thought that she looked like a third Simpson sister.

“I legit thought you had a secret sister until I read the caption! Does she not age?!!!” wrote one fan.

However, many of Ashlee’s followers singled out Jessica in their comments.

“Look at Jessica’s legs,” read one response to her post.

“I Am living for jessicas look diva,” remarked another fan.

“Damn Jessica you looking hot,” wrote a third commenter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica’s nutritionist recently spilled the secrets behind the blond bombshell’s incredible 100-pound weight loss.