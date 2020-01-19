Alexis Clark Flaunts Killer Curves In Red, See-Through Lingerie On Instagram

American model Alexis Clark, who is popular on social media for her beautiful looks and sexy body, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot lingerie picture with her fans.

In the NSFW pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model was featured rocking a red, see-through lingerie set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The bra not only provided a glimpse of the model’s nipples through the sheer fabric but its low-cut neckline also enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

That’s not all, but she fully exposed her enviable thighs through her matching thong. The risque ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward Alexis’s abs and taut stomach.

To prove that she’s naturally beautiful, Alexis opted for minimal makeup. The application featured a slick of nude-pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, a few strokes of mascara and defined eyebrows. She painted her nails with a white polish and wore her long and silky, blond tresses down. As for jewelry, Alexis kept it simple by choosing a dainty pendant.

To the delight of her fans, she posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first one, she could be seen standing on a terrace, next to a window. She tugged at the strap of her bra and looked away from the camera. In the second picture, the blond bombshell could be seen leaning over a balcony while striking a side pose. She stuck her booty out to fully exposed it through her skimpy thong.

The Miami native neither used a geotag with her post not mentioned anything about the location in the caption. Therefore, the place where the photoshoot took place remained undisclosed. In the caption, she asked her fans to “swipe for a surprise,” which turned out to be her booty pic.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 74,000 likes and over 900 comments which shows that Alexis is very popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her posts tend to gain significant traction within a very short time.

“Wow, you’re an amazing, perfect and gorgeous woman!” one of her fans remarked.

“You are too hot for Instagram,” another user opined.

“How are you even real??” a third fan questioned.

“There is so much sensuality in this pic, yet it doesn’t look naughty. Superb.” a fourth fan remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Hannah Palmer, Lauren Dascalo, and Isabella Buscemi, among others.