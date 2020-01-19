Eleonora Bertoli Flaunts Pert Derriere In A Thong Bikini On Instagram

Model and actress Eleonora Bertoli looked flawless in her latest Instagram update that she shared on Saturday, January 18. In it, she showed off her peachy derriere in a skimpy thong bikini that set her fans’s feeds on fire.

In her new upload, the brunette model could be seen wearing a barely-there nude-colored bikini that featured black straps and allowed her to flaunt her curvy posterior — a move that sent temperatures rising.

The tiny bikini not only allowed Eleonora to put her assets on full display, but she also showed off her toned thighs and bare back as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose.

The model left her dark tresses down and styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder. She opted for a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, light smokey eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, contour, peach blush, highlighter, and a pink gloss on the lips. She wore no jewelry in the shot, keeping the look as carefree as possible.

The snap was apparently captured in what seems like a rural area, while the geotag showed that Eleonora is currently in Rome, Italy. In the caption, the stunner tagged her outfit sponsor, Ignite, a company owned by Dan Bilzerian.

The latest snap was a big hit among Eleonora’s 1 million followers. The update racked up over 50,200 likes and almost 400 comments in 24 hours of going live. Admirers from all over the world went to the comments section of the post to shower Eleonora with compliments and praises. While the majority of her admirers simply let their flame and heart-eyes emoji do the talking.

“You are the most beautiful woman ever,” one follower commented on the post.

“If there is more like you in Italy, I’m moving countries,” another admirer chimed in.

“Incredible shot, very pretty,” a third social media user gushed.

“And your incredible derrière!” a fourth Instagrammer added.

Eleonora likes to tease her millions of admirers on Instagram by posting sexy snapshots and Instagram stories of herself wearing a series of skin-baring outfits such as bikinis, lingerie, skin-tight dresses, and tops, among others. In fact, just a day after Christmas, Eleonora shared an NSFW snapshot that sent her fans into a frenzy. In the particular photo, while Eleonora rocked a sexy red lace bra, she wore nothing under. She did cover her modesty using the ends of her long Santa hat. As of late, the previous share garnered over 51,400 likes and over 440 comments.