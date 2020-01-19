Thousands Of Customers Complained Of Leaky Juul Pods, Juul Insisted This Wasn’t A Health Hazard

Leaky Juul pods led to customers getting the liquid in their mouths.

Vaping giant Juul remains under fire for their marketing, the health risks of their product and now a new reason. Data shows that throughout a three year period, the company received 1.3 million customer complaints. In addition, 156,000 of the complaints were from customers who complained of leaky pods. In some cases, the liquid from inside of the pods was getting into people’s mouths and swallowed, according to The Verge.

This liquid was of course never intended to be consumed in this way and thus the health risks of swallowing in are not clear. However, some customers complained of getting sick from the leaky pods.

Nevertheless, Juul didn’t seem too worried about this malfunction. Austin Finan, a Juul spokesman, even claimed that the company had determined that “leaks did not constitute a significant health hazard.”

But the leaky pods are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of complaints made against Juul. There were additional reports of customers getting injured or having health issues as a result of using the product. In one particularly frightening case, a woman’s throat began to bleed when she was vaping. When she was examined by a doctor it was determined that she had a burned throat.

20% of high school students reported vaping weed in 2019. That's twice the amount of the two previous years pic.twitter.com/UyrrhCr6P4 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 19, 2020

There has been an influx of news stories about young people sustaining major lung and cardiac damage due to vaping habits. Thus, Juul finds itself the target of a multitude of lawsuits. They’ve also been accused of using marketing that particularly appeals to youth and for providing fun flavors like fruit medley, mint, and mango. Even though products like the Juul were intended to help adult smokers quit the habit, the sleek devices quickly became popular with young people and ended up leading many underage kids to get hooked on nicotine unnecessarily.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there has been new legislation passed recently that will make it more of a challenge for young people to get their hands on these products as was reported on the FDA website.

“On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”

“We have to protect our families,” President Trump later said of his decision. Flavored vape products will also be banned.