Gizele Oliveira Crouches In A Mini Dress With A Dog

Gizele Oliveira posted a new photo set to her Instagram feed today. In the first picture, the beauty was seen crouching on the ground in her mini dress. She posed alongside a white dog.

The model’s ensemble had a simple cut. It had thin sleeves and a neckline with small gathered accents. The middle of her chest had a small oval cut-out, which she tied into a bow. The dress was dark navy with a small strawberry graphics throughout.

Gizele was spotted posing in front of a narrow, brown door. The walls were a light cream tone. Beside her to the side was a white planter with a large, green and leafy plant. She propped her left knee up and placed her hand on her thigh. Meanwhile, she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She parted her lips slightly and gave a hint of a smile.

The model wore her hair down with her short bangs framing her face. Moreover, she wore natural-looking makeup. Her lipstick was light pink. She accessorized with earrings and a black watch on one wrist. Gizele completed her look with a casual pair of dark flip flops.

Plus, the little white dog seemed to be perfectly prepared for the photo too, as it stood up and placed its paws on her legs. It looked right at the camera.

A second picture showed Gizele striking a different, sexy pose while standing up. She placed her right hand above her on a column while tugging at the hem of her dress with her left. She popped her hip and showed off her toned legs.

The Brazilian’s many followers sent their love in the comments section.

“@giizeleoliveira You look beautiful everyday and Bieber too,” gushed a supporter, referring to the dog.

“Can’t get over your dogs name hahahah! Bieber is super cute! Xo,” expressed a fan.

Others complimented her hair.

“Love the new look,” expressed an admirer.

“Obsessed with your new hair,” raved a follower.

In addition, two days ago, Gizele posted another update where she flaunted her legs. This time, she wore a pair of tight leopard-print biker shorts. She also rocked a white bra. This left her bombshell figure on display, including her toned abs. She was seen fixing the straps on her sandals in the first photo of the set. The model glanced into the distance while wearing dark sunglasses. Behind her were colorful umbrellas that rested against railings.