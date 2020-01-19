Rihanna Has Reportedly Split From Her Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel After Three Years

Rihanna is reportedly single after she and her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, call their relationship quits.

According to Us Weekly, the Fenty Beauty CEO and the Saudi businessman have decided to part ways. The two first began to turn heads in 2017, after they were seen together in a pool while the “California King Bed” artist was on vacation. The outlet reports that the two were cozy with each other for a number of months before the public knew that they were possibly together.

During their relationship, Rihanna attempted to keep the romance as private as possible. The entrepreneur often shied away from disclosing details regarding their relationship and often focused on her own perspective of the romance. She frequently dished on her bustling career and how that could affect any future plans for their relationship. Rihanna also shared that she did plan to have children in the future, though she never confirmed that it was something she discussed with Jameel. She also didn’t reveal if she and Jameel would walk down the aisle one day.

Although the reason behind Rihanna and Jameel’s relationship ending is unknown, their relationship was a shock to Rihanna’s fans initially. The Fenty CEO had reached her millionaire status throughout her career on her own, while Jameel’s family is one of the wealthiest in his homeland of Saudi Arabia. Their personalities were also reportedly starkly different, as the Grammy nominee is more “fun” and adventurous than her former beau, with Jameel being more serious. A source revealed to Us, that, despite their different backgrounds, they were able to make their relationship work.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source revealed in September 2019. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”

Prior to their split, Rihanna and Jameel were frequently seen together. The songstress and Jameel were seen together late last year as they attended a date night with her mother and brother where the foursome stayed out until dark. They also spent Rihanna’s birthday together, where they engaged in a plethora of activities, including snagging box seats to a Los Angeles Lakers game back in February 2019.

Neither Rihanna nor Jameel has addressed their relationship’s demise publicly. If they aren’t together, this will be the “You Da One” singer’s third seemingly public breakup. Rihanna previously dated Chris Brown on and off for several years before officially ending in 2013. The Savage X Fenty CEO also previously dated Drake. As for Jameel, the billionaire businessman was married before to art critic Lina Lazaar from 2012 to 2017.