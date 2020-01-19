‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Washboard Abs In Revealing Instagram Photo

Mackenzie McKee is showing off her incredible abs on Instagram.

The star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG took to the social media site to post a picture of her workout gains, wearing form-fitting workout gear that showed off her very well-toned stomach. The picture’s caption offered some words of inspiration from the reality star, who said she was starting 2020 with a renewed focus on fitness and encouraged her followers to do the same.

The picture was also promoting her website Body By Mac, where she offers monthly challenges for subscribers. McKee’s penchant for fitness has helped her earn a nice side-career pitching workout gear and fitness supplements online. As OK! Magazine reported, the site was a joint project with Mackenzie’s mom, Angie, who passed away last year after a long battle with cancer.

As Mackenzie explained when the site launched, her fitness-loving mom was a major force in getting her into workouts. The MTV star explained that she was trying to put together a 90-day program that got progressively more difficult, but the friend who were joining her started to run out of steam as the days stretched on.

“I was about to start over and just finish the program alone and my crazy and in shape mother, Angie, told me she will not allow me to start over and she will do them with me,” Mackenzie shared. “I usually would film 1 full video a day and edit it and start again the next day. But when that wild woman was involved, she said we will film 3 full cardio hits a day. And yes, she did not let me walk out of the gym until we got all 3 done. Out of all the videos she was in 95 percent of the program.”

Mackenzie went on to say her mom continued to push her in her workout goals and in launching the website, even as Angie endured difficult treatments for her stage 4 lung cancer. The Teen Mom OG star explained that the workout videos that came out of the work ended up being something of a tribute to her mom, showing those who followed the program the incredible drive and motivation that Angie helped pass along to her daughter.

Mackenzie’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her workouts and pictures of the amazing results. She frequently shares shots that highlight her incredibly well-toned abs, often using her figure to help pitch products to her nearly 900,000 Instagram followers.