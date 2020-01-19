Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro treated her fans to a sizzling post that showcased her curves in a skimpy red bikini. She shared four different shots in the post, asking her followers which of the smoking hot angles they preferred.

Though Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, she mentioned in the caption that the photo was taken in Malibu, California by photographer Megan Batson, who Kara also tagged in the caption. The bombshell rocked a red bikini with ruffled details that could barely contain her curves. In the first snap, Kara angled herself to the side so that her cleavage was visible, bursting out the top of her bikini top, and her pert derriere was on display in the thong bottoms. The sides of her bikini bottoms stretched across her hips, and her long locks tumbled down her back in beachy waves. Kara added a white bucket hat to finish the ensemble, and was holding up a disposable camera.

In the second snap, Kara faced the camera and showcased her toned thighs, chiselled stomach and tantalizing cleavage. The bikini top had a tie detail at the chest, and Kara also drew attention to her cleavage by layering on several delicate necklaces. She had a scrunchie on her wrist, and she gazed off in the distance with her lips parted as the sun washed over her bronzed skin. The waves lapped at the shore in the background, although Kara was elevated above the sandy beach.

Kara showcased her toned derriere in the third snap, in which she turned her back to the camera entirely. In the fourth and final snap, the disposable camera was back in Kara’s hand as she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

Kara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the Instagram update, and the post received over 16,100 likes within just one hour. Many of Kara’s fans took the opportunity to shower the bombshell with praise in the comment section of the post.

“Malibu looks beautiful. I just want to make sure I’m awake cause you look like a girl in my dreams,” one fan commented.

Another follower couldn’t pick a favorite, and said “with that beautiful smile everything is wonderful.”

“You look fantastic,” another fan added.

“Malibu looks even better with a little red,” one follower said.

Kara is constantly tantalizing her eager followers with sizzling snaps — and the occasional video. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a short video in which she rocked a corset top and black underwear. Her curves were on full display in the ensemble, and though the video was a stunning glimpse into what goes on during a photoshoot, Kara admitted in the caption that she didn’t really know it was a video until the clip was taken.