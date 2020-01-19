‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Abby And Phyllis Make Nice

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that sworn enemies Abby and Phyllis may manage to find that they have something in common and eventually end up working together and perhaps even becoming friends in the future, but that could be a long time coming.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has made no bones about the fact that she wants to take The Grand Phoenix Hotel back from Abby (Melissa Ordway). After all, the whole hotel concept is Phyllis’s, and Abby swooped in and bought it. Then, to rub salt in the wound, Abby fired Phyllis. Of course, the notorious redhead wasn’t that easy to get rid of, though, since she still lives at the hotel.

Now, Phyllis is working overtime to take Abby’s new man, Chance (Donny Boaz), away from her, and Abby notices that Chance doesn’t exactly turn down the extra attention. Abby actress Melissa Ordway discussed her on-screen alter ego’s biggest enemy these days with CBS Soaps In Depth.

“I love Phyllis and Abby’s relationship,” admitted Ordway. “I think it’s my favorite relationship that I’ve ever played on the show. They are at each other’s throats all the time, which is so much fun to play!”

They’ve certainly had a front-burner storyline lately with so much of what happens on the canvas occurring at The Grand Phoenix. Phyllis is always skulking around, and Abby is doing her level best to turn the project into another business success for herself. She’s finally realized that Victor (Eric Braeden) is never going to trust her with the top spot at Newman Enterprises, so Abby is working on providing herself outside of her familiy connections. Not only is she not doing this with the Newman’s help, but also she’s not accepting the Abbott’s family help. For once, Abby feels like she’s standing on her own. However, Phyllis is continually working against her to make her fail.

“What’s really fun is that Phyllis always thinks she can one-up Abby, that she’s smarter than Abby, and can manipulate her, but Abby is always one step ahead of Phyllis!” Ordway said. “And I love Michelle Stafford, so any chance II get to work with her his great. She just makes everyone better in a scene.”

Certainly, viewers have seen a lot of clashes between the two women lately, and it seems like things will escalate even further as Phyllis pulls out all the stops to catch Chance’s eye. However, Ordway thinks that their animosity might not last a lifetime.

“I think that deep down, there is some common ground with them, and they’ll eventually be best friends,” admitted the actress. “Who knows? Stranger things have happened!”

The show has a history of bringing enemies together and turning their rivalries into friendships. Perhaps the future of Abby and Phyllis is the same. Abby is Phyllis’s daughter, Summer’s (Hunter King) aunt. Of course, Summer and Abby have no love lost between them either.