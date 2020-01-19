Abby Rao Stuns In Strappy Bikini Top On Instagram

Blonde stunner, Abby Rao, posted a series of three new photos to her Instagram page today. They likely caught the eye of many of her one million followers. She was seen rocking a strappy bikini top and a pair of gray bottoms

The swimsuit was a very light blue tone. It had thin halter-style straps and a couple more that criss-crossed on her upper midriff. The top had a straight neckline that left some of her cleavage showing. On the other hand, the model’s bottoms were light gray. Thick straps fell inches below her belly button, which read “Calvin Klein” in white, all-caps letterings. It appeared to be a miniskirt.

Abby wore her short hair down in a middle part. Her makeup included dark pink lipstick with liner. Plus, her dark eyeshadow and mascara added a glam vibe to her look. She accessorized with a circular gold pendant necklace and sparkling stud earrings.

She was seen posing outside next to a pool. The skies were cloudy, although the sun still managed to shine through the haze.

The first photo showed Abby standing while facing the camera straight-on. She raised her left hand towards the back of her head and extended her elbows out to the side. The model glanced over to her left while giving a sultry pout.

Next was a very short video clip. The beauty was seen playing with her hair with one hand as she glanced to the side. The final video was similar, as Abby struck a similar pose.

Her fans headed to the comments section and left their numerous compliments.

Many focused on sending her good wishes based on her captions, where Abby noted her social media milestone.

“One Million for A One in A Million Girl,” gushed a supporter.

“Slaying babe @abbyrao congrats on 1mil I love you,” declared an admirer.

“Yes, honey! The magic happens outside your comfort zone love you more than life, swag,” raved a follower.

“I’ve been here since the begining [sic],” noted a loyal social media user.

In addition, Abby shared another update a couple of days ago. She was seen showing off her chest again, except this time, she sported a white crop top. The model opted to go braless, which made her outfit fairly revealing. She paired the top with casual black sweatpants. Her fuzzy dark jacket fell down her arms, while a red stripe accent peeked through. She posed outside next to a silver gazebo.