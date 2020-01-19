Adrianna Rivas, Girlfriend Of Titans Star Derrick Henry, Expecting Couple’s First Child Together

Derrick Henry is having quite the week.

As the Tennessee Titans running back prepared for the AFC Championship game, girlfriend Adrianna Rivas took to Instagram to share some big news — the couple was expecting their first child together. She posted a picture of an ultrasound and a sweet message to their yet-to-be-born little girl.

“My body may have made her heart but she made my heart complete,” Rivas wrote. “She’s my reason and my strength. Thank you, God, for our babygirl.”

Adrianna didn’t share the baby’s due date, though her ultrasound picture and knowing the sex indicates she she is a but further along.

Though Rivas may not be the spotlight like some other NFL wives and girlfriends — with a following of just a little more than 4,000 on Instagram — she has gotten steadily more attention as the Titans pulled out an unlikely turnaround this season. After a 2-4 start, the Titans went on a torrid run that put them in the playoffs and now the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

Along the way, Rivas has taken to Instagram to give a glimpse of life as an NFL girlfriend. Earlier this year, she shared took to Instagram to share a picture on the sidelines as she prepared to watch her boyfriend play.

Adrianna has plenty of pictures together with Henry as well, including a recent one where the well-dressed couple posed together. Rivas wore a revealing yellow dress and sandals in the tropical locale.

While Henry may be the one getting the attention as the Titans try to make the Super Bowl for the first time in two decades. Adrianna has her own work as well. She runs a business called Attraction by Adrianna, offering a range of beauty-related services including eyelash extensions.

Adrianna could soon be getting a lot more attention. While Henry and the Titans were able to fly under the radar for much of the season and were underdogs in every playoff game, the run to the AFC title game got them plenty of attention — with most of it on the NFL-best running back. Henry himself has been on the quiet side, not seeking out the spotlight. Should the team advance to the Super Bowl, however, Henry will have two weeks of intense attention in the media blitz that comes ahead of the big game. His relationship with Adrianna Rivas and their child on the way would likely be a major point of interest.