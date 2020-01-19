NeNe Leakes ‘Doesn’t Love’ The ‘Housewives’ Like She Used To, Contemplates Leaving ‘RHOA’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta could experience a major shakeup next season, as NeNe Leakes is reportedly considering leaving the franchise. One of the OG’s of Atlanta, NeNe left the show for Seasons 8-9 but returned in 2017 to the joy of fans. It looks like she could be done for good if a new report from The Hollywood Life is any indication. A source close to production on RHOA recently told the news outlet that NeNe just doesn’t love the show the way that she used to, and it’s strictly become a job for her.

“Nene is really seriously contemplating more so than before if she’s going to be doing another season of Housewives. The show is really a job for her now and she doesn’t love it like she used to,” the source admitted.

For the last one to two seasons, NeNe has really been on the outs with a good chunk of the cast including former best friend Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille. NeNe has never had a strong connection with Kandi Burruss who always held the former Glee star at arm’s length, but it looks like NeNe might make amends with the cast in some of the upcoming episodes.

Since her relationships with the women are at an all-time low for now, NeNe is strictly working on the show now and no longer having fun.

“She’s in total work mode and she’s just not sure if arguing with women she doesn’t like surrounding herself with other than for work purposes is worth the paycheck,” the insider continued. “She’s thankful for what the show has done for her, but she’s unsure how much the stress is worth it. The fighting like that is just not something she wants to be a part of anymore.”

Season 12 definitely has been one of the hardest for NeNe having most of the cast against her, especially Kenya. The two women almost came to blows in a recent episode after a whole lot of name-calling in Toronto. Things will escalate even worse when NeNe and Kenya need to be held apart in an upcoming episode, which appears to show the former spitting on Kenya. NeNe has denied that she ever spit on her enemy and only made the gesture that she did, and fans will have to decide for themselves when the episode airs later this season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.