Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Shows Some Skin In Skimpy Top And Jeans

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland has been thrilling her 2.4 million Instagram followers lately with stunning snaps from her time abroad in New Zealand, and her latest update is no different. The beauty shared a gorgeous quadruple update in which she rocked a skin-baring top, jeans, and a baseball cap for a casual yet sexy look.

The beauty made sure to include the exact location in the geotag of the post so that her followers knew where the breathtaking shot was taken. Hilde explored the Whakarewarewa Forest in New Zealand, walking down a path lined with redwood trees. She rocked an ensemble by Hot Miami Styles, as she stated in the caption of the post, and looked stunning.

Hilde donned a long-sleeved black top that had an almost entirely bare back, with just a strip of fabric going across her lower back. The top showcased plenty of skin, although Hilde made it more casual by pairing it with high-waisted light-wash denim jeans. Her long blond locks were pulled together in a thick braid, and she had on a black backwards baseball cap for her outdoor adventure.

The blond bombshell shared three more snaps, and all of them featured a view from behind to showcase the scandalous back of the top. Several strands of her blond locks were escaping her braid, framing her face, and the tight jeans hugged her pert derriere perfectly.

Though she was outdoors, Hilde still looked glamorous, with her signature peach lip color and long lashes.

Hilde’s fans can’t get enough of the blond bombshell’s adventures in New Zealand, and love seeing updates from her time there. Her latest post received over 11,900 likes within just 43 minutes, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Omgg you are literally everything I want to be and look like,” one fan said.

“New Zealand is so beautiful. Hope you’re having a great time,” another fan added.

One follower was captivated by the way Hilde’s curves looked in denim, and said “baby’s got her blue jeans on” followed by a thumbs up emoji.

“My goodness you are so incredibly beautiful!!!” another follower said.

Hilde has been treating her fans to plenty of snaps from New Zealand, and many feature stunning views. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared a double Instagram update from Rotorua in a Fashion Nova ensemble. The blond bombshell rocked another pair of jeans for her adventure, and showcased her curves even more with a figure-hugging peach top that she wore braless for a stunning snap.