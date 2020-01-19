Halle Berry Soaks Up The Sun In A Provocative Photograph: ‘Cultivating That Sunday Sparkle’

Halle Berry showed up on Instagram on Sunday in a provocative photo that captured the Oscar winner as she soaked up the sun on a deck sprinkled in the light of day.

The 50-year-old stunner, who typically posts her strenuous workouts and her outstanding physique, was apparently enjoying a bit of well deserved downtime in her most recent social media post. She wore a satisfied smile on her gorgeous face as she closed her eyes while lying on her back as scattered sunbeams fell all over her enviable body.

As she posed, Halle held onto a pair of round sunglasses featuring mirror lenses and translucent frames. She looked as if she was either taking off the shades or putting them on as she bent her arms to grasp the hinges.

Her long, brown tresses were spread out around her, framing her face full of subtle makeup, which included darkened and shaped eyebrows, a bit of mascara, pink eyeshadow, contouring, and natural-colored lipstick or gloss.

Her ensemble was simple, although only the top half was seen in the Instagram shot due to cropping. She rocked a silky camisole in a creamy color that revealed just a bit of her cleavage. The sleeveless garment allowed her muscular arms to be featured, proving that her workouts were doing her justice.

The entire scene looked as if a screen had been placed over the camera lens because shadows criss-crossed over the star and the dark wood deck on which she had decided to be photographed. No matter where this deck was located didn’t seem to matter because Halle was apparently enjoying pure bliss even with her eyes totally shut.

Halle’s 5.8 million Instagram followers were immediately entranced by her most recent social media update. More than 13,500 people pressed “like” on the post, while nearly 200 offered comments within half an hour of the update going live on the platform.

“I knew you had some magic,” stated one fan, who added a fairy emoji.

“Definitely the cultivating beauty that gives my Sunday it ‘s sparkle of light & love (stunning),” gushed a second admirer.

“There are no words in the English or any other dictionary that can describe how beautiful you are wow,” said a third follower.

“Those shades though,” remarked a fourth Instagram user, who added a sparkle emoji.

Halle, who once played iconic thespian Dorothy Dandridge, has often been compared to the movie queen. Their lives enjoyed quite a few parallels. They were born in the same hospital, they both grew up in Ohio before heading to Hollywood, and they both share specific qualities, including a sense of grace and a good amount of sheer tenacity.