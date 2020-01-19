Lauren Dascalo Looks Hot In Olive Sports Bra And Matching Pants On Instagram

American social media model Lauren Dascalo recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a very hot gym photo.

In the snap, the 22-year-old hottie could be seen wearing skintight, olive green gym pants that she paired with a matching sports bra. The ensemble allowed Lauren to show off her perfect physique, especially her pert booty which she showed off by turning her back toward the camera. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled the model to show off her slender waist and smooth back.

In keeping with her style and to pull off a glamorous look, Lauren opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, nude lipstick, a brown eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and lots of strobing. She wore her blond tresses in a braid and decided to ditch jewelry in accordance with her workout attire.

To pose for the snap, Lauren stood against a dark background. She struck a side pose, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to exude sexy vibes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the RPT Fitness studios in Los Angeles, California. In the photo description, the model informed her fans that her workout set was from the premium sportswear brand, Kefi USA. She also mentioned that her post was sponsored by the brand.

The model also used a motivational statement in the caption and wrote that while everybody thinks about changing the world, they don’t try to change themselves. She then suggested her fans to focus on themselves in order to achieve their goals.

Within a day of going live, the picture has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 320 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, appreciated the hottie for her amazing physique and beautiful looks.

“Wow! Looking fierce in this one,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This workout set is super cute too,” another one chimed in.

“YOU HAVE THE MOST GORGEOUS EYES I’VE EVER SEEN,” a third fan wrote in all caps to emphasize his point.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model by calling her perfect.

“Utter perfection! You are extraordinarily beautiful!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “incredible body,” and “queen” to praise the model.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many of Lauren’s fellow models and influencers. These included Abby Dowse, Alexis Clark, and Serena Poon, among others.