Demi Rose Stuns In Graphic Tee And Underwear While Lounging In Bed

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 12.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she lounged in bed. The post was an advertisement with clothing brand boohooMAN, but even though it was a paid partnership, fans still loved seeing Demi’s curves in the skimpy ensemble.

On top, Demi’s curves were covered up, and not a single inch of her cleavage was on display. She rocked a black graphic t-shirt with Eazy-E on the front and lounged in bed for the snap. However, she kept things sexy by pairing the t-shirt with some black underwear crafted from a material that had a hint of sparkle to it. The underwear stretched high over her hips, and she seemed to have knotted the oversized t-shirt in the back, so that her hourglass physique was still on display. Her voluptuous thighs were bare and she leaned her weight on one arm while the other draped across her hips.

Demi’s long brunette locks were done in a tousled bedhead style, draping over part of her face. Her makeup was natural yet stunning, and she rocked bold brows, long lashes, glossy lips and a hint of highlighter on her nose to finish off the look. Her cheeks were slightly flushed, and she looked smoking hot in the post, which she claimed captured her relaxing Sunday.

The picture was taken in London, United Kingdom, as the geotag of the post clarified, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap. The post racked up over 162,800 likes within just one hour, and her fans raced to the comment section to share their thoughts. In one hour, the sexy snap received over 1,500 comments from her eager followers.

“Eazyyy Demi we can’t handle it,” one fan commented, followed by a series of flame emoji.

Another follower got flirtatious, inspired by Demi’s location in bed, and said “looks like you have room for one more.”

“Now i want to be a t shirt in my next life,” one fan added.

“Stunning beautiful as always,” another follower simply stated.

Demi frequently tantalizes her Instagram followers with super sexy snaps in which she’s wearing barely anything at all. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a snap taken in Laguna Beach, California. The beauty rocked a skimpy pink bikini with a halter-style top that flaunted some major cleavage and minuscule bottoms that she stretched high over her hips in a seductive pose. No matter what she’s wearing, Demi’s insane hourglass physique is on display, but the skimpy bikini showed off her curves particularly well.