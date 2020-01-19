Selena Gomez Gets Saucy In Flirty Frocks In Artistic Photos From Her ‘Rare’ Video

These days, Selena Gomez is all about her new music. She even went so far as to have a tattoo inked on her neck to show her affection for Rare, her fresh album that recently bowed. On Sunday, the 25-year-old talent shared an album of three photos taken while she made the Rare music video.

The first picture in the pack featured the star as she seemed to emulate a Greecian goddess. Her ethereal dress, which hung in panels around her bare legs, didn’t do much to cover Selena since her most private parts in the nether regions appeared to indicate she was not wearing any underwear.

The black-and-white image apparently caught the “Lose You To Love Me” crooner as she danced around the location that was ripe with greenery. Her long, dark hair fell in front of her pretty face as she posed with a massive smile on her face.

The second snap — also presented in black-and-white — captured Selena as she lay on the ground with her arms over her head. She seemed to be in a dream state of mind as the sunlight hit above where she was posing, causing an otherworldly glow to the image. The star wore the same filmy frock she rocked in the initial picture, with only the bodice and part of the skirt showing behind a huge plant.

Finally, in the third image, Selena modeled another outfit while posing for the new picture, this one presented in living color. A huge green leaf served to frame her lovely face which was caught in profile as she appeared to be twirling. While she moved, her voluminous accordion shirt bellowed out in the back of her as if a burst of wind had created the picturesque effect.

After viewing Selena’s latest social media update, her 166.4 million Instagram followers were immediately fascinated by the photos she shared on the platform on Sunday. Nearly 3.4 million users pressed “like” on the photo, while nearly 22,000 of them wrote comments within three hours of when the post went live.

Many used emoji to convey their thoughts, while others wrote what they were feeling about Selena, her Rare album, and her picture-driven Instagram update.

“I don’t like the album I LOVE the album,” stated one enthusiastic fan.

“Seriously some of the most inspirational lyrics! We love you,” remarked a second admirer, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“Thank you for opening your soul. Thank you for these feelings and emotions,” said a third follower, who added a red heart emoji.

“Look how beautiful you are. my sunshine since 10 years,” commented a fourth Instagram user, who added a reverberating pink heart emoji.