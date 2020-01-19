Brittany Matthews Pictures: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Is A Fitness Model Who Loves Showing Off On Instagram

Brittany Matthews can give her famous boyfriend a run for his money in the gym.

The girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may spend most of her time out of the spotlight, but she has managed to garner a big following online as a fitness buff and fame as one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders. Matthews has garnered more than 230,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares videos of her workouts and snaps of the incredible results.

Matthews is getting plenty of attention as the Chiefs try to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, with a number of celebrity news outlets sharing stories about her romance with Mahomes and pictures of her spreading across social media.

In one video shared this weekend, Brittany pumped some iron while modeling some fitness gear. She uses her page to model plenty of workout clothing and also promotes her own fitness website, where she offers guided workouts.

As Matthews explained, she aimed to find a way for anyone to get fit, whether they have a gym membership or not.

“They include options for working out at home or in the gym, allowing you to choose where you feel comfortable and how to best accomplish the goals you set for yourself,” the site read. “For me, the gym is my safe place. It’s the place where I can let go of everything around me and just focus on myself and making myself better.”

Mahomes’ girlfriend certainly has the background for the work. As her Instagram bio points out, she has a degree in kinesiology and is a certified physical trainer.

Matthews’ Instagram page is also filled with pictures of the fruits of her labor, showing off her tight physique.

It’s not just fitness getting some fame for the quarterback’s girlfriend. Brittany has also become one of the team’s most famous fans, sharing video from her experiences at games including the heart-stopping comeback that put the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. As the New York Post noted, she posted plenty of updates to her Instagram Stories during the game, including some bragging after the Chiefs dug out of a 24-0 hole and pulled off the win.

“I just want to tune in and say, all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going lose this game, guess again!” she said in one of the short videos.

Brittany was also plenty proud of her man, sharing a separate post to brag about Mahomes’ performance in the game with the caption, “THIS GUY, IS INCREDIBLE.”