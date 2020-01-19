Dove Cameron Accused Of Cheating On Ryan McCartan, Thus Ending Their Engagement

Liv and Maddie star Ryan McCarten recently accused his ex-fiancé Dove Cameron of having an affair, thus ending their engagement, reports Yahoo News.

McCarten was doing a Q&A on his Instagram when he revealed that in 2016, his fiancé cheated on him and left. Fans quickly deduced that he was referring to Cameron, who he was engaged to in 2016. The couple were together for three years and engaged for less than six months before splitting.

Someone had asked the 26-year-old what the proudest moment of his life was, and he chose the infidelity scheme to discuss how proud he was of himself for getting through one of the most challenging times of his life. He went on to talk about what happened to him after Cameron allegedly chated.

“I almost died from food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life.”

News of the actor’s allegations spread to Cameron’s social media feed. She responded with a subtle dig on her Twitter.

The Disney Channel actress found a photo with the following phrase, “when a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.” She quote tweeted the image, “beautiful.”

Her followers believed she was throwing shade at McCarten’s remarks.

However, McCarten didn’t take long to backtrack his previous statement about Cameron being unfaithful to him during their brief engagement. A day after the Q&A, E! News reported that he went on Instagram with a lengthy announcement clarifying his prior comments. The post featured an image saying, “in response to current social media stories.”

He claimed that his remarks with “darkly misconstrued” and then went on to say, “I think Dove and I fundamentally agree about our relationship with one another. We were young, and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match.”

McCarten followed up by stating that he was entitled to his opinions on their relationship, even if Cameron didn’t think they were true. He also accused Cameron of lying about him in the past.

“We have individual and conflicting perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship,” he wrote.

Despite his apparent misgivings about Cameron’s previous statements, McCartan claimed he wished her nothing but the best.

Aside from the vague tweet, Cameron has yet to make any formal response to her ex’s claims. She has since moved on into a relationship with her Descendants co-star, Thomas Doherty.