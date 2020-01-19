Miami Model Genesis Lopez Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Genesis Lopez has been making the most of the warm weather in Miami living in bikinis and short dresses. On Sunday, she gave her fans plenty to get excited about when she shared a new Instagram post that showed her wearing a teeny-tiny bikini that barely covered her assets.

In the image, the model was indoors, seemingly inside her home in Florida. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and glancing over her phone’s screen as she takes the steamy photo, with her dog just behind her. Genesis rocked a nude-colored minuscule bikini that left little to the imagination. her voluptuous chest spilled out of the bikini top as the swimwear seemed too small for her, and the matching bikini bottoms just covered enough of her modesty. The thin straps on the number sat high on Genesis’s hips and left plenty of skin exposed. The pose showed off her trim waistline and rock-hard abs. Also on display were her incredibly toned legs. The snapshot surely gave fans plenty to rave about.

The bikini model went with a natural look when it came to her makeup that consisted of filled-in eyebrows, faux lashes and possibly with thick mascara, as well as a lip balm. Her long brunette locks were down and straight and fell over one shoulder. The only accessory she wore was her watch, which seems to be from Apple.

In the photo’s caption, Genesis greeted her 4.7 million followers a “Happy Sunday,” then asked them what they are preoccupied with today.

The newest share garnered more than 77,500 likes and over 1,000 comments in under three hours of being live, proving to be a hit with the model’s fans. Many of the hottie’s followers left praise for her looks and flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are on fire, girl! I live for the bikini and that body!!!” one follower commented.

“Perfect in every way,” another admirer gushed, adding a red heart and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Good morning, baby doll. Sunday is for at beach places here in Panama,” a follower greeted Genesis, followed by an answer to her caption.

“You are a true goddess. You are a true princess. You are a true queen. You mess with my fantasies,” a fourth fan added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the stunner shared another racy photo of herself on Instagram. In it, she was seen rocking a skimpy black thong bikini that flaunted her incredible curves, slender waist, and pert derriere.